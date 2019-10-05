Saturday Sports Headlines

ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Foltynewicz threw seven dominating innings before pinch-hitter Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer that carried the Atlanta Braves to a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Foltynewicz, who spent a good chunk of his summer in Triple-A after a miserable start, has been a different pitcher since returning from the minors. The best-of-five series is now tied at one game apiece as it shifts to St. Louis for the next two games. ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Foltynewicz threw seven dominating innings before pinch-hitter Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer that carried the Atlanta Braves to a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Foltynewicz, who spent a good chunk of his summer in Triple-A after a miserable start, has been a different pitcher since returning from the minors. The best-of-five series is now tied at one game apiece as it shifts to St. Louis for the next two games.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Each year Kansas’ basketball season kick-off, dubbed Late Night in the Phog, promises a festive night filled with musical performances, skits and scrimmages, building excitement to match the lofty expectations for the upcoming season. However, this year anticipation eagerly surrounded not only an appearance by Snoop Dogg, but also whether Kansas’ recent notice of allegations from the NCAA would dampen the mood.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley is best known for his quarterbacks. He has had back-to-back Heisman Trophy-winning passers in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. His offenses have developed some star pass catchers, too. This year, the Sooners feature the combination of junior CeeDee Lamb and rising sophomore Charleston Rambo. They have been dominant heading into the sixth-ranked Sooners’ game at Kansas.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 finally has a full slate of conference games this weekend. And by Sunday, the league should have a pretty good idea of who will be the favorites to challenge Oklahoma or Texas for spots in the league championship game in December. The No. 6 Sooners and No. 11 Longhorns remain the favorites to reach the title game, but they meet in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 12. That brings pressure to avoid another loss that could disrupt a title rematch.

CHICAGO (AP) — DePaul says former Kansas guard Charlie Moore will be eligible to play immediately after the NCAA granted a waiver. The Chicago product transferred in April, making DePaul his third school. He began his career at California and played one season at Kansas. Moore averaged 2.9 points in 35 games as a sophomore after sitting out the Jayhawks’ 2017-18 Final Four season. He scored 12.2 points per game as a freshman at California in 2016-17.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) _ The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals have evened their respective NL Division Series at a game apiece by winning yesterday. Mike Foltynewicz tossed three-hit ball over seven innings and pinch-hitter Adam Duvall blasted a two-run homer in the Braves’ 3-0 shutout of St. Louis. Stephen Strasburg was sharp over six innings as he limited Los Angeles to a run and three hits while striking out 10 in the Nationals’ 4-2 victory.

UNDATED (AP) _ The New York Yankees and Houston Astros and taken the opener of their AL Division Series. Gleyber Torres furnished a tiebreaking, two-run double and DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo) collected four RBIs as the Yankees hammered Minnesota, 10-4. The Astros opened with a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay behind Justin Verlander, who tossed one-hit ball over seven scoreless innings.

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews will be out for several weeks after breaking his jaw during their 30-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thrusday. Matthews was hurt while attempting to tackle running back Chris Carson with about 3:20 remaining. Carson’s back foot inadvertently kicked Matthews in the face while Carson evaded the tackle. Matthews is leading the Rams with six sacks, including their only one against Seattle.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) _ Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden pick Dwayne Haskins tomorrow against New England. McCoy hasn’t taken an NFL snap since breaking his right leg during a game last December. The Redskins have opened 0-4 with Keenum as the starter. He was yanked in favor of Haskins last Sunday, but the change led to just a field goal and three interceptions in Washington’s 24-3 loss to the Giants.

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Las Vegas resident Kevin Na had a pair of eagles on the back nine yesterday before completing a 9-under 62 that gives him a share of the lead heading into the third round of the PGA’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Na eagled the par-5 13th and 16th holes and added birdies on the par-3 17th and par-4 18th to match Lucas Glover, Patrick Cantlay and Brian Stuard at 12-under 130. Na won the 2011 tournament for the first of his three tour titles.

Friday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Houston 6 Tampa Bay 2

Final N-Y Yankees 10 Minnesota 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Atlanta 3 St. Louis 0

Final Washington 4 L-A Dodgers 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final Cincinnati 27 (18)UCF 24

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Minnesota at N-Y Yankees 5:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston 9:07 p.m.