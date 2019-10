TOPEKA, Kan. –Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 500 block of NE Paramore on a report of shooting, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross.

Officers located a man later identified as Teddy Kleiner, 45, Topeka, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS transported him to a local hospital where he died.

Police released no additional details and have not reported an arrest.