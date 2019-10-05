Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Agenda Meeting October 7, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, September 30, 2019, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be

recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state

their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited

to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law

enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be

heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at

this time.

A. RESOLUTION 2019-13: Stepping Up to Reduce the Number of People with Mental Illness

in Jails:

-Counties routinely book an estimated 2 million people with serious mental illnesses, most with

co-occurring substance use disorders, into jail each year. The jails spend two to three times more

money on the adults with mental illnesses that require intervention than on those without. The

proposed Resolution joins Barton County to the Stepping Up Initiative with a common goal of

reducing the number of people with mental illnesses in jails. Julie Kramp, Executive Director,

The Center, and Tammy Hammond, Executive Director, Rosewood Services, Inc., will provide

details.

B. PROCLAMATION 2019-14: Domestic Violence Awareness Month, October, 2019:

-Domestic violence is a preventable public health problem. It is important that measures be taken

to provide domestic violence victims services as about one-quarter of the homicides in Kansas

are perpetrated by current or former intimate partners. Joanne Wondra, Executive Director,

Family Crisis Center, will ask the Commission to recognize October, 2019, as Domestic

Violence Awareness Month.

C. PROCLAMATION 2019-15: Supporting the Fall Campaign of United Way of Central

Kansas:

-The goal of United Way of Central Kansas is to lighten the load of local non-profit

organizations by helping to organize the community around shared goals for health, income and

education. By providing a steady stream of donations to twenty-two local community partners,

the partners can focus on “boots on the ground efforts” rather than fundraising. Gaila Demel,

Executive Director, United Way of Central Kansas, will ask that the Commission adopt a

Proclamation recognizing the Fall 2019 United Way Campaign.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-A webinar subscription is offered to member Counties by the Kansas Association of Counties.

The October webinar is What you need to know about the Kansas Open Records Act, presented

by Jay Hall, Legislative Policy Director and General Counsel. The webinar is available to

County officials at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in the Courthouse Conference

Room, 1400 Main – Room 101, Great Bend, Kansas.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

OCTOBER 7, 2019

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Opioid class action lawsuit – Patrick

Hoffman, County Counselor

10:00 a.m. – Design Agreement for High Risk Rural Roads – Barry McManaman, County

Engineer

3 of 3

10:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Phil Hathcock, County

Administrator, is scheduled for October 10, 2019.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, October 14, 2019.

VI. ADJOURN.