KHP identifies driver who died in train, cement truck crash

WYANDOTTE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 10a.m. Saturday in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kenworth Cement truck driven by Gustavo Hernandez, 43, Kansas City, was westbound on Kansas 32 and turned south onto a private drive at 7241 Kaw Drive.

The truck struck the front of a westbound Union Pacific train.

Officers working a fatality accident involving a train, in the area of 73rd and Kaw Drive. — KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) October 5, 2019

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.