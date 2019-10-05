Kansas woman sentenced for role in 4 armed robberies

WICHITA, KAN. – A Wichita woman was sentenced today to 40 months in federal prison for taking part in four commercial robberies, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Savannah Cole, 22, Wichita, pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery. In her plea, she admitted committing the following robberies:

The Dollar General Store, 915 S. Glendale in Wichita, Nov. 22, 2017. Cole admitted she and co-defendant Kenneth W. Cade, 29, Wichita, Kan., went into the store together to rob it. Cade pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money a the C-Store, 837 S. Oliver in Wichita, Feb. 7, 2018. Cole admitted she pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. Cade stayed outside as a lookout.

At the Arby’s, 4308 E. Harry in Wichita, Feb. 14, 2018. Cole and Cade went into the store to rob it. Cade pointed a firearm at an employee and demanded money and at Circle K Store, 515 N. Seneca in Wichita, Feb. 14, 2018. Cole and Cade went into the store to rob it. Cole pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. Cade grabbed the cash.

Last month, co-defendant Cade was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.