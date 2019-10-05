Enjoy great food and help United Way of Central Kansas

Dine for Dolly – Oct. 8 at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Support Childhood Literacy and enjoy great food!

Join your friends and family at Freddy’s to Dine for Dolly from 4PM-9PM.

Make sure to tell the cashier that you are supporting Dine for Dolly!

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library provides free books to children age 0-5 in Barton & Pawnee Counties through United Way of Central Kansas.

Dine United at Great Bend Coffee – Oct. 15

Support UWCK by enjoying an amazing breakfast or lunch at Great Bend Coffee. 15% of the proceeds from 10/15 will be donated to support the work that UWCK does

in Barton & Pawnee Counties. Sit back, enjoy, and Be the One to make a difference!