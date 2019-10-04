Weekend Weather

Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 56.