Weekend Weather

Saturday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 47.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 56.