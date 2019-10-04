Week 5 High School Football Scores (10/4/19)

Western Athletic Conference
Bishop Carroll 28, Great Bend 14
Hays 45, Wichita South 20
Garden City 26, Liberal 12
Dodge City 35, Wichita West 14
Central Kansas League
Hoisington 49, Ellsworth 7
Larned 32, Holcomb 21
Lyons 12, Ellinwood 7
Pratt 21, Kingman 19
Clay Center 44, Smoky Valley 30
Clearwater 46, Haven 6
Hillsboro 34, Waubunsee 0
Halstead 46, Hesston 6
Nickerson 14, Hugoton 12
Other Area 11-Man Games
La Crosse 34, Sacred Heart 6
Scott City 41, Russell 0
Phillipsburg 21, TMP 7
Cimarron 36, Sterling 14
Area 8-Man Games
Central Plains 48, St. John 0
Minneola 40, Otis-Bison 14
Macksville 48, Moundridge 14
Ingalls 66, Stafford 20
Satanta 62, Chase 12
Ness City 46, Kinsley 0
Clifton-Clyde 28, Victoria 14
Hodgeman County 46, South Gray 13
Northern Valley 42, Wilson 32
Little River 58, Pratt-Skyline 8
Spearville 46, Kiowa County 16
6 Man Football
Pawnee Heights 1, Fowler 0 (Forfeit)