Dateline – Enid, Oklahoma

Sabrina Ann Trout-Shrum, 24, passed away Tuesday October 1, 2019, in Kingfisher, Oklahoma. Sabrina was born September 6, 1995, in Great Bend, Kansas the daughter of Paul and Melissa (Roberts) Trout.

She was a 2014 graduate of Central Plains High School, Claflin, Kansas.

Sabrina was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Holyrood and the Driftwood Fellowship, Enid. She loved music, singing, computer games, movies, and was an animal lover.

She is survived by parents, Lonnie and Melissa Watson of Holyrood, and Paul and Alana Trout of Oregon; her former husband Cody Shrum of Enid, Oklahoma, grandmother, Cheryl Montoya of Holyrood; sisters, Vanessa Watson of Hoisington, Kristen Watson of Holyrood; half brothers and sisters, Dayson Trout, Trenton Trout, Sariah Trout, Elise Trout, Lorelia Trout; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alberta Watson, Steve Montoya, Glenn & June Gabbard, and Mike and Fran Roberts.

Friends may sign the book 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday at the funeral home. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Holyrood.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sabrina Shrum Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.