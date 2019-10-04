Police arrest Kansas man for bakery, food truck robberies

TOPEKA, Kan. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating two robberies and have made an arrest.

Just before 3:30p.m. August 28, officers responded to Panderia Monterrey Bakery on a report

of an aggravated robbery. Witnesses reported that a man entered the store armed

with a handgun and demanded money, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Koenen.

Just after 7:30p.m. the following day, officers responded to Ibannos Grill Food Truck on a report of

an aggravated robbery. Witnesses reported that two men entered the taco truck, armed with

handguns and demanded money.

On Wednesday, police arrested 21-year-old Victor A. Arellano in connection to both cases and

booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the requested charges of Aggravated Robbery, Theft, Aggravated Assault, driving while suspended and failure to

yield to an emergency vehicle.

Police had earlier arrested Javier A. Martinez, 29, and booked him into the Shawnee Department of Corrections in connection to the Ibannos Grill Food Truck investigation.