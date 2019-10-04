National Sorghum Producers – The voice of the sorghum industry

Directors re-elected to the board include Kody Carson of Olton, Texas, along with Bobby Nedbalek of Sinton, Texas, and Larry Richardson of Vega, Texas. The NSP board also recognized outgoing director Larry Earnest, a sorghum farmer from Star City, Arkansas, for his leadership and dedication to the sorghum industry. NSP Chairman Dan Atkisson and Vice Chairman Kody Carson were re-elected to their respective officer positions. Don Bloss of Pawnee City, Nebraska, remains as past chairman. To see the full slate of NSP leadership, visit our website SorghumGrowers.com.

NSP Partners with USDA to Study Crop Inputs

NSP has partnered with the Natural Resources Conservation Service to begin collecting data on crop inputs. These data will ultimately be stored in a database intended to assist sorghum farmers in better managing conservation program requirements and leveraging sustainability practices in environmental services markets. A full release with relevant details and information on how producers can become involved will come next week.

Biofuels Plan Expected Friday

According to a Reuters report, the Trump Administration is expected to announce the details of a biofuels deal by Friday, October 4. The news follows separate meetings between President Donald Trump and Senators from oil and farm states. Per Reuters, the deal is expected to include a boost in biofuels blending quotas for coming years based on a three-year rolling average of total biofuels gallons exempted from the Renewable Fuel Standard mandate.

McConnell Ready for U.S.-China Resolution

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) urged the Trump administration to finalize a deal with China soon. “It has been very tough on American agriculture. As you know, my party is very deeply based in rural America and small-town America. I hope the president can get a good outcome here,” Leader McConnell said on CNBC. Talks between the U.S. and China are expected to resume next week in Washington.

WTO Approves Retaliatory Tariffs Over EU Airbus Case

This week, the WTO finalized a decision regarding the dispute over the EU’s loan and subsidies to Airbus. This decision gives President Trump the legal authority to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of exports from the European Union. The dispute has lasted over 15 years and USTR has estimated damage at $11 billion per year. Tariffs will be applied to goods from several EU Member States with the majority being applied to France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom. While the U.S. has been given authority to apply 100 percent tariffs on affected products, a 10 percent tariff will be applied to large civil aircrafts and 25 percent will be applied to agricultural and other products. Here is the full list of products.

“For years, Europe has been providing massive subsidies to Airbus that have seriously injured the U.S. aerospace industry and our workers. Finally, after 15 years of litigation, the WTO has confirmed that the United States is entitled to impose countermeasures in response to the EU’s illegal subsidies,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said. “Accordingly, the United States will begin applying WTO-approved tariffs on certain EU goods beginning October 18. We expect to enter into negotiations with the European Union aimed at resolving this issue in a way that will benefit American workers.”

USFRA Reintroduces “30 Harvests” During Climate Week (Sept. 23-29)

The U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance recently launched a short docu-drama “30 Harvests” which garnered more than 785,000 views just 30 days after its initial launch. The group reintroduced the film during climate week to bring to light a film USFRA and its partners feels gives agriculture a voice in sustainability conversations and offers a dynamic story about the role farmers and ranchers play in solving climate change. Producers are encouraged to share the film on your respective social channels. Learn more and watch the film here.

NASS Announces Release of 2017 Census of Agriculture Race, Ethnicity and Gender Profiles

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) released on Tuesday 2017 Census of Agriculture data tabulated by race, ethnicity, and gender. Located on the NASS website, these national, state, and county-level data profiles highlight number of farms, land in farms, land use, value of sales, and producer characteristics, such as years of experience, average age, and more.

NASS also released 2017 Ag Census Web Maps this week. The interactive maps show key Census data in five broad categories down to the county-level: crops and plants, economics, farms, livestock and animals, and producers. Already preparing for the 2022 Census of Agriculture, NASS is asking for content change suggestions and for new producers who did not receive a Census of Agriculture form in 2017 to sign up to be counted in future censuses and surveys. Both forms can be found at www.nass.usda.gov. Read more on the release from USDA.

You Can Be a Winner!

National Sorghum Producers encourages growers across the Sorghum Belt to enter the sorghum yield contest. The NSP yield contest gives industry the opportunity to recognize growers for their yield achievements and highlight crop quality across the nation. Winners will have the opportunity to travel to Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas, and will be recognized at the annual NSP yield contest awards reception. Enter online at SorghumGrowers.com where more information about the contest can be found.

Crop Update

Ninety-five percent of nation’s sorghum acreage was at or beyond the coloring stage by September 29, two percentage points behind last year but equal to the 5-year average. Coloring was complete or nearing completion in all estimating states. By September 29, fifty-four percent of the sorghum was mature, 6 percentage points behind last year and 9 points behind average. Ninety-one percent of Texas’ sorghum had matured by September 29, seven percentage points ahead of last year and 9 points ahead of average.

Thirty percent of the 2019 sorghum acreage was harvested by September 29, three percentage points behind last year and 5 points behind average. Eighty-six percent of Texas’ sorghum was harvested by September 29, ten percentage points ahead of last year and 16 points ahead of average. On September 29, sixty-five percent of the nation’s sorghum was rated in good to excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week but 11 percentage points above the same time last year.

Applications Being Accepted for Joint NSP – BASF Scholarship

The National Sorghum Foundation and BASF are pleased to announce a joint scholarship program for the 2019-2020 school year. The scholarships will include a $2500 award for tuition, as well as cover expenses for the recipients’ participation in the 2020 Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas, set for February 27- 29, 2020. More information can be found at http://www.sorghumgrowers.com/foundation-scholarships/.

