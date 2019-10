The Great Bend Lady Panther volleyball team continued their strong play Thursday night with a straight set victory over the Dodge City Red Demons at the Panther Fieldhouse.

Great Bend won the three set match 25-18, 25-21, 25-14.

The Lady Panthers improved to 14-4 on the season with the victory as they get set to host their own invitational on Saturday.

Saturday Great Bend schedule

9am vs Ulysses

11am vs Hays

Noon vs Phillipsburg

2pm vs Salina Central

3pm vs Hutchinson