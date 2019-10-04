Kansas man dies after pickup strikes utility pole

HAMILTON COUNTY — One person died an accident just after 11 a.m. Friday in Hamilton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Ford pickup driven by William R. Reed, 62, Coolidge, was southbound on Kansas Highway 27 eleven miles north of U.S. 50.

The pickup left the roadway to the west and entered the west ditch, continued traveling southbound through a field and struck a utility pole.

EMS transported Reed to the hospital in Garden City where he died. KHP did not have details on his seat belt usage.