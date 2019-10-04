Kansas man dies after ejected in crash on I-70

THOMAS COUNTY — One person died an accident just before 10p.m. Thursday in Thomas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 GMC Sonoma driven by Brent L. Emery, 27, Topeka, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Country Club Driver.

The driver over-corrected toward the median. The vehicle continued through the median into the eastbound lanes and rolled and the driver was ejected.

EMS transported Emery to Citizens Medical Center where he died. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.