Honoring local heroes in Hoisington Oct. 11

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

A few years ago, members of the Hoisington school district created a Hoisington Hero Night. The idea is to honor local heroes who have served or are serving in the military or as first responder.

This year’s Hero Night will take place before the home Hoisington High School football game against Minneapolis Oct. 11.

Cindy Wilborn, a teacher at Hoisington Middle School, is helping organize the event and says each junior and senior football player will choose a local hero to recognize.

“We are reserving this privilege for our junior and senior football players,” Wilborn said. “We would expand it to the whole team but the Kansas State High School Activities Association has fairly strict guidelines for pregame and we want to make sure our players are warmed up for the game.”

The event will start at 6:35 p.m. at Elton Brown Field with the football players escorting their local hero onto the field.

Wilborn asks that fans respect the program and individuals by not walking into the stadium at this time.

“We want to avoid people filing in while the program is going on,” said Wilborn. “The program is important and we want to make sure they are getting the recognition and honor they deserve. We are hoping people will be in the stands by 6:30 p.m.”

The short program will be over well in advance of the 7 p.m. kickoff against Minneapolis.