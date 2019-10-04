Great Bend CO-OP Hiring Multiple Positions

Assistant Manager

Ampride in Great Bend is now accepting applications for a part time Assistant Manager. Great pay, pleasant working environment, and great staff! Join the Ampride team today by applying in person at the Ampride convenience store in Great Bend.

CDL Driver Needed

Now accepting applications for feed truck driver. We offer a competitive wage, benefits, and a great opportunity for your future with the coop. Apply online or in person at 606 S. Main Great Bend, KS.

Multimedia/Office Technician

Reports To: HR Director

Summary of Position

This position is a multi-faceted support position assisting in all aspects of multimedia functions including; website, social media, advertising, DTN, mobile app, newsletter, and marketing. This position is also responsible for managing our uniform program. In addition, this position will assist the CEO and HR/Safety as needed. This position may also be asked to be instrumental in event planning, as well as market research.

Duties and Responsibilities

Under the direction of Multimedia Supervisor, maintain and grow all multimedia accounts, including; company website, social media, advertising, DTN, mobile app, newsletter, Twitter, Facebook, etc.

Conduct market research designed to; educate patrons, drive additional market share toward GBC, analyze and realize where advertising efforts are most profitable, reach and attract new accounts, etc. May also be asked to conduct occasional research for CEO and HR/Safety.

Calendar management for CEO and Multimedia.

Design and maintain filing system for CEO, HR/Safety, and Multimedia.

Assist HR/Safety as time allows regarding phones, filing, data entry, onboarding, job fairs, etc.

Plan and organize company events.

Manage uniform program.

Any additional duties assigned.