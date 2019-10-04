Friday Sports Headlines

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcell Ozuna and Kolten Wong each had two-run doubles in the ninth inning as the St. Louis Cardinals overcame shaky defense to extend Atlanta’s postseason misery, holding on for a wild 7-6 victory in Game 1 of the NL Division Series. The Braves didn’t go quietly in their half of the ninth. Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a two-run homer and Freddie Freeman added a solo shot. But Carlos Martinez got the final two outs to put the Cardinals ahead in the best-of-five series.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The primetime showdown Sunday between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs was supposed to be a matchup of Super Bowl contenders with young quarterbacks poised to begin a rivalry that could stretch the next decade or more. But that was thrown into jeopardy when Andrew Luck retired. Now, with the emergence of Jacoby Brissett, there is still plenty of intrigue when the Colts visit Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday night.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 finally has a full slate of conference games this weekend. And by Sunday, the league should have a pretty good idea of who will be the favorites to challenge Oklahoma or Texas for spots in the league championship game in December. The No. 6 Sooners and No. 11 Longhorns remain the favorites to reach the title game, but they meet in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 12. That brings pressure to avoid another loss that could disrupt a title rematch.

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuna Jr. again failed to run out a long fly ball in the Atlanta Braves 7-6 loss to St. Louis in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. He thought he hit a homer in the seventh but watched as the ball hit off the wall. He settled for a single when he should have been on second base, and the mistake may have been costly in the Braves’ loss.

UNDATED (AP) — Sixth-ranked Oklahoma heads to Kansas on Saturday for what should be little more than a tuneup before the Sooners face No. 11 Texas in the Red River Rivalry. The Sooners have won 21 straight true road games, by far the longest streak in the nation. Kansas is coming off a blowout loss at TCU.

National Headlines

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Walker Buehler combined with three relievers on a two-hitter as the Los Angeles Dodgers took the opener of their NL Division Series with the Washington Nationals, 6-0. Buehler was fantastic for six innings, striking out eight and holding Washington to one hit. Max Muncy had three RBIs, including a two-run single that put the Dodgers up 4-0 in the seventh before pinch-hitters Gavin Lux and Joc Pederson belted solo homers in the eighth off Hunter Strickland.

SEATTLE (AP) _ The Seattle Seahawks withstood a wild finish to beat the Los Angeles Rams, 30-29. Russell Wilson threw for four touchdowns, including a go-ahead, 5-yard pass to Chris Carson on fourth-and-goal with 2:28 remaining. The Rams had a chance to win it before Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal with 11 seconds to play.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) _ Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry remains in concussion protocol following a strong game in a win over Baltimore. Landry caught eight passes for a career-high 167 yards in Sunday’s 40-25 victory. He sustained a concussion late in the third quarter and did not return. Coach Freddie Kitchens said it’s not yet known if Landry will be available Monday night at San Francisco.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) _ Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden still is not ready to announce his starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Gruden said after Thursday’s practice that he is “getting closer” to deciding on a QB from among Colt McCoy, Case Keenum and first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins but wants to wait at least another day.

Thursday Scores

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final St. Louis 7 Atlanta 6

Final L-A Dodgers 6 Washington 0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Seattle 30 L.A. Rams 29

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Tampa Bay at Houston 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N-Y Yankees 7:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

St. Louis at Atlanta 4:37 p.m.

Washington at L-A Dodgers 9:37 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(18)UCF at Cincinnati 8 p.m.