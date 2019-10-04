Cop Shop (10/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/3)

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:21 p.m. an accident was reported at 1340 NE 100 Road in Claflin.

Burglary / In Progress

At 11:33 p.m. a burglary was reported at 633 Flora Avenue in Pawnee Rock.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/3)

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 8:44 a.m. the K-9 was used at 1801 Williams Street.

At 12:06 p.m. the K-9 was used for a demonstration at Jefferson Elementary, 2716 24th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:58 p.m. Michael Mills was arrested on a warrant in the 1800 block of Holland Street.

Theft

At 1:18 p.m. a theft was reported at 3727 10th Street.

At 1:44 p.m. a theft was reported at 3511 10th Street Ste 6.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:21 p.m. a hit and run case was reported at 1515 10th Street.

At 4:15 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 4:48 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5120 10th Street Apt 11.