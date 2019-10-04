OLATHE – Brian E. Williams, 49, passed away October 2, 2019, at his home in Olathe. He was born February 23, 1970, in Madera, California to Tommy E. and Carol (Klotz) Williams. He married Christi Fox in 2000 at Kansas City and they later divorced.

After graduating from Great Bend High School, Brian moved to the Kansas City area. He worked for NIC, Inc. in Olathe as an IT network engineer III, fulfilling his love of computers and electronics. Brian loved being outside. He was an avid gun advocate, a very patriotic person, and was in the United States Army. He loved coming home to Great Bend for the 4th of July and Thanksgiving to spend time with his family, but he especially loved his children and spending time with them.

Survivors include, one son, Andrew Williams of Olathe; two daughters, Caitlin Williams and Aby Williams, both of Olathe; his mother, Carol Durant of Great Bend; one stepdaughter, Felicia Gonzalez of Great Bend; grandmother, Bernice (Klotz) Henderson of Great Bend; and one brother, Randy E. Williams of Great Bend. He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy E. Williams; stepfather, Max Durant; and grandparents, Lewis and Eula Williams; and grandfather, Eugene Klotz.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Pastor Larry Schumacher presiding. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Great Bend. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530