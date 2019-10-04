Barton Community College invites seniors to “Fall in Love with Barton” at Senior Day Nov. 13

Story by Joe Vinduska

Photo by Brandon Steinert

Barton Community College will help area high school seniors plan for their futures at Senior Day, starting at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 13, with a sign-up deadline of Oct. 31. Those interested can sign up at seniorday.bartonccc.edu.

The annual senior day will feature campus tours, sessions with advisors and admissions representatives, housing and student life information and much more. Most importantly, students and parents can learn the countless benefits of attending Barton prior to attending a four-year college or, if they choose a career program, before entering the workforce.

All participants will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win two $1,000 scholarships or one of four $500 scholarships. Lunch is included.

Director of Admissions Tana Cooper encourages all seniors in the area to attend, even if they plan to go straight to a four-year school.

“Regardless of your plans, our advisors can help you take a detailed look at your future plans, and what courses and career paths you might want to pursue,” she said. “It is a great idea to at least come and visit and fill out the Admissions application.”

Cooper also highlighted that by filling out the Admissions application a student also completes the Barton Bound Scholarship application.

“This scholarship program allows students from the state of Kansas with a 3.6 GPA or higher to receive a books and tuition scholarship from Barton,” she said. “I think it’s important students realize that awarded scholarship money turns into actual cash in their pockets later in life when they have all kinds of bills to pay and things they want to buy. This is money that can go towards a house down payment, car payment or even a fun vacation later in life instead of student loan payments.”

Cooper said there is much to know about Barton’s programs and opportunities.

“Barton offers many of the same classes as four-year schools, but at about half the cost, and some of Barton’s career and technical programs take only a year to complete and can lead to a rewarding career,” she said. “Some students may already think they are going elsewhere, but it never hurts to come and visit and have a backup plan. It’s a fun and free day.”