Volleyball Splits in opener of Barton Classic

by

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College volleyball squad ended day one of the 2019 Barton Classic with a split Friday cruising to a sweep over Labette Community College (25-15, 25-11, 25-10) before falling in three sets of the nightcap to No. 8 ranked Iowa Western Community College (25-21, 25-18, 25-19).

The day’s results leave Barton 14-9 on the season, while the Cardinals dip to 0-19 and the Reivers improve to 16-5 overall.

Action resumes Saturday with five more matches beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Cougars will take the court at 12 p.m. against DII #11 Cloud County Community College before concluding the Classic with a Jayhawk West tilt against the Beavers of Pratt Community College at 6:00 p.m.

 