Tip leads to arrest of student with gun at Kansas high school

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and USD 260 officials are investigating a student in connection with a weapon at school.

A Derby High School student was taken into custody Thursday morning by Derby Police Department for possession of a weapon on school property, according to USD 260.

A tip was given to administration about a student possibly in possession of drugs. This student was immediately brought in, questioned, and searched.

An unloaded handgun was found during the search of his backpack and was secured by the School Resource Officer (SRO) and building administration without incident.

No threat was made towards students or staff at any time. Because no threat was made and the student was immediately secured, a lockdown was not necessitated.

The school district reminded the public, “we take all threats seriously. As always, if you hear something or see something, please let law enforcement or administration know immediately. We appreciate this tip being reported. Individuals can also submit a tip through See Something Say Something by calling (316) 267-2111 to anonymously report any potential school violence 24 hours per day, 365 days per year.”