NASA: Kansas astronaut Nick Hague makes safe return to earth

by

NASA astronaut and Expedition 60 Flight Engineer Nick Hague and two crewmates on the International Space Station concluded their stay on the orbiting laboratory Thursday.

Nick Hague, Alexey Ovchinin of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and visiting astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori of the United Arab Emirates undocked the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft from the space station at 3:37 a.m. EDT and landed successfully near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan at 6:59 a.m. EDT.

 