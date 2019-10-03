NASA: Kansas astronaut Nick Hague makes safe return to earth

NASA astronaut and Expedition 60 Flight Engineer Nick Hague and two crewmates on the International Space Station concluded their stay on the orbiting laboratory Thursday.

📍 There’s no place like home! Mission teams confirmed that @AstroHague, Alexey Ovchinin and @Astro_Hazzaa landed safely at 6:59am ET after a mission to conduct science and maintenance aboard the @Space_Station. Coverage continues: https://t.co/vMxa9kWyuI pic.twitter.com/DhqgyYADmL — NASA (@NASA) October 3, 2019

What an extraordinary journey! Part of what has made this experience so special was being here with my friends, classmates and our international partners. Thank you to all involved in the success of my mission on @Space_Station. I’m coming home🌎 pic.twitter.com/IGlvd4d2vA — Nick Hague (@AstroHague) October 3, 2019

Nick Hague, Alexey Ovchinin of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and visiting astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori of the United Arab Emirates undocked the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft from the space station at 3:37 a.m. EDT and landed successfully near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan at 6:59 a.m. EDT.