Luke Bryan concert relocated to Kansas State Fairgrounds

HUTCHINSON— Country star Luke Bryan’s Friday night concert that was to be held in a farm field near Douglass has been moved to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

Luke Bryan Farm Tour organizers reached out to fair officials Thursday after the Douglass venue received several inches of rain. The relocated concert will take place in the fair’s Parking Lot C, just east on Plum Street.

Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock are all scheduled to perform.

“It’s unfortunate the rain is forcing a location change from Douglass, but we are glad we can help accommodate Luke and his fans at the Kansas State Fairgrounds,” fair General Manager Robin Jennison said.

On Friday, the fair’s parking areas will open at 2 p.m., gates to the concert area open at 5 p.m. and the concert is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

The fair is working with the City of Hutchinson and the Hutchinson Convention and Visitors Bureau to handle the event.

This is Bryan’s 11th consecutive Farm Tour, which this year was scheduled for six farms between Sept. 6 to Oct. 5. The idea behind the tour is to bring full production concerts to small towns.

Bryan’s hits include “Country Girl (Shake It For Me),” “Drunk on You” and “Rain is a Good Thing.”

For those attending the concert, the following advice should be noted:

All vehicles should park in Lots A and B — with limited parking in Lot C.

All concert traffic will follow the instructions of the traffic attendants on-site.

All motor vehicle traffic not attending the concert is urged to avoid the eastern end of the fairgrounds. Plum Street from the south end of the fairgrounds to 23rd Avenue will be closed at noon Friday.

Tickets can still be purchased at www.lukebryan.com/farmtour. Tickets will be available on-site beginning at 2 p.m. For information on local accommodations, call 800-691-4262, email visitorinfo@hutchchamber.com or visit www.visithutch.com.