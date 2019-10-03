Dateline – Hoisington

Lois Louise (Schremmer) Klug, 81, died October 2, 2019, in Great Bend, Kansas. She was born September 6, 1938, in Russell, Kansas, to Gus and Dale Schremmer. She spent her youth on a farm near Hoisington with her parents and seven siblings. She graduated from Hoisington High School in 1956 and married Leon J. Klug on October 3, 1956.

Lois was a homemaker with three children until she started a long career at Beaver Bank. Lois loved her sisters, brothers, children and grandchildren. She loved attending the grandchildren’s events and was fiercely proud of them. She enjoyed flowers, loved fishing, and was an avid gardener, antique collector, country music fan and an excellent cook. Lois was very involved in the Altar Society at St. John’s Church. Her family and friends will miss her dearly.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Leon Klug; her son, Dr. Kirby Klug of Overland Park; daughter, Kala Crites-Clary and Jim Clary of Overland Park; son, Kelly and Cindy Klug of Columbia, MO; grandson, Nick and Leslie Klug of Great Bend; granddaughter, Katie Klug of Leawood; granddaughter, Maggie Klug of Leawood; grandson, Brady and Kelsi Crites of Lenexa; and granddaughter, Brooke Crites of Prairie Village. She also adored her great-grandchildren, Olivia Klug of Great Bend, and Kaden Crites of Lenexa. Lois is also survived by; sister, Pat Proksch; brother, Ron and Betty Schremmer; brother, Bill and Bonnie Schremmer; and brother, Gene and Cheryl Schremmer, all of Hoisington; and sister-in-law, Helen Schremmer of Great Bend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Karen Bishop and husband Paul; brothers, Earl Schremmer and Jim Schremmer and wife Kitty; and brother-in-law Richard Proksch.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with family to receive friends from 6-8 p.m. at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel. Vigil with Rosary will begin at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Anselm Eke, MSP. Burial will follow in St. John Church Cemetery, Hoisington.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Kans for Kids or to Clara Barton Hospital Foundation, where Lois was a Pink Lady for many years, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544. Condolences may be left at www.nicholsonrickefh.net