Friday Weather

Friday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.