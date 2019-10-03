Friday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A “America in the Morning”
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A K-State Research and Extension Show – Three Show in One
-Outbound Kansas Show – “Bird Feeder Wildlife”
-Sound Living Show – “Improving Food Security”
-Plantorama Show – “Fall Tree Planting”
9A-10A Trading Post with Dakota Tucker
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory
11A-12P “Health Insurance Advocate Show”
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif
1P-3P Dave Ramsey Show
3P-7P NLDS – Game 2 – St. Louis Cardinals @ Atlanta Braves
7P-8P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company”
8P-MID NLDS – Game 2 – Washington Nationals @ Los Angeles