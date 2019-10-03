DEA agents help arrest 3 in Kansas on drug, weapons charges

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug and weapons charges.

On Tuesday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Task Force (DETF) with the assistance of DEA agents served a narcotic search warrant in the 600 Block of SE 35th Street, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

Deputies seized Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, prescription drugs and a firearm.

Lisa M. Kisner, 38, of Topeka, who was armed with a firearm, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Child Endangerment, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Her school age child was at home during the investigation and was placed into police protective custody along with another child who was at school at the time of the search warrant.

Robert Lininger, 49, of Topeka, was also at the residence and was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana.

Marquan O. Byrd, 19, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Distribution of Marijuana.