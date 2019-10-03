New service allows callers to report crimes as they happen

Crime Stoppers of Great Bend and Barton County was formed in 1984 to help Law Enforcement prevent and solve crimes. On the first of this month, the organization rolled out an upgrade that will allow people to report crimes as they happen without jeopardizing their anonymity. Crime Stoppers has entered into an agreement with a Texas firm called Crime Scene Information that allows anyone calling the Crime Stoppers phone number to reach a dispatcher in Texas who will convey that information on to Barton County 911. Jere Buehler is a board member with the Great Bend and Barton County Crime Stoppers organization.

Buehler says this will allow callers to remain anonymous while calling in information on real time crimes.

The dispatcher in Texas will take that information and contact Barton County Communications while keeping the caller on the line in case more details are needed. Callers will still be eligible for a cash reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.

Buehler says this new service insures that Crime Stoppers mission of “We don’t want your name, just your information” will not be compromised while at the same time allowing crimes to be reported as they happen.

Now more than ever, people need to remember the numbers. 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.