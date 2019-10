Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/2)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:39 p.m. an accident was reported in the 500 block of NW 130 Avenue in Albert.

Theft

At 9:14 a.m. a theft was reported at 2008 26th Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 3:22 a.m. a burglary was reported at 633 Flora Avenue in Pawnee Rock.