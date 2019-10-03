Community Concert Association presents Annie Moses Band

The Annie Moses Band will bring its lively musical mixture to the Golden Belt Community Concert stage at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in the Great Bend Municipal Auditorium, Lakin and Stone. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The Annie Moses Band began in 2001 with lead singer/violinist Annie Wolaver Dupre and her siblings, Alex (viola) and Benjamin (cello), along with their father, award-winning composer / arranger / pianist Bill Wolaver. The name for the band comes from their great grandmother Annie Moses.

Over the years, the band has expanded to include six siblings, educated at Julliard, Eastman, Vanderbilt and the University of London. Together, they bring “the grit and the grandeur of the American spirit” to life. Their repertoire includes musical styles all the way from “Copland to Cash,” i.e. Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” to Johnny Cash’s “I’ve Been Everywhere” and many styles in between. Their varied program also includes Gershwin’s “An American in Paris,” the traditional “Orange Blossom Special,” “Ghost Riders in the Sky” and more.

To date, the Annie Moses Band has recorded 15 albums, several DVDs, and has performed in hundreds of venues across the United States, in Europe, and in Asia.

This GBCCA event is open to association members. No single concert tickets are available. Because the concert association encourages music education in the

schools, full-time students of any age will be admitted to the concert for a $5 donation at the door.

Following this concert, the GBCCA’s 2019-2020 season will continue with “A Jazzy Little Christmas” with Ernie Haase and the Signature Sound Quartet, Dec. 10; Classic Nashville Roadshow, April 27, 2020; and Beginnings (Chicago Tribute Band), May 11, 2020.

For more information about GBCCA, visit the association’s web site: www.goldenbeltcca.org, or call 620-793-2748.