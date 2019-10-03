Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/2)

BOOKED: Jordan Trevino of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $1,392.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Christopher Rust of Great Bend for probation violation on Barton County District warrant with a bond of $1,443 cash only.

BOOKED: Alma Flores of Great Bend on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for no driver’s license, failure to stop at stop signs, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Peter Westerman for probation violation on Barton County District warrant with a bond of $639.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Kyler Dreiling of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Gwen Finnigan of Great Bend on a BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, lamps, brakes, and other equipment on bicycles, posted $10,000 surety bond with Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Juan Hernandez of Great Bend posted a $522.50 cash bond on a GBMC warrant for contempt of court.

RELEASED: Alexis Davis on BCDC case, posted $1,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Alma Flores of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for no driver’s license, failure to stop at stop signs.