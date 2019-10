Friday, Oct. 4

Chamber After Hours: Fuller Industries LLC

1 Fuller Way, Great Bend, KS

You are invited to join Fuller Industries, LLC for our first Manufacturing Day Celebration! We will introduce you to modern manufacturing, serve great food and drinks and provide plant tours!

Plant tours will begin between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. with a program and doorprizes following.

Parking will be available in the north parking lot with signs directing attendees into the entrance to the east of parking lot.