Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball announces new staff accountant

BUSINESS NEWS

The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered (ABBB) is pleased to announce the addition of Peter Marston to their professional team. Marston joins ABBB as a staff accountant in the firm’s Hutchinson office.

“We are very excited to welcome Peter to the ABBB team,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of ABBB. “We look forward to his continued professional development and wish him all the best in his new role!”

In 2017, Marston graduated cum laude from Fort Hay State University, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. He went on to earn a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting, also from FHSU, in 2019. He remains affiliated his alma mater via the school’s alumni association. Marston is a student member of the Kansas Society of CPAs. Raised in Great Bend, he currently lives in Hutchinson.