A reminder to keep up with flea & tick preventatives despite colder weather

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Dr. Ashley Hotop at Animal Medical Center in Great Bend is not sure if pet owners are backing off of flea and tick preventives for their dogs because of the cooler weather, but AMC’s staff has seen a lot of itchy dogs.

Hotop, a guest on 1590 KVGB’s “Ask The Expert” show this week, says the itchiness can be because of allergies with corn being cut and plenty of other things in the air, but a number of cases have been flea related. She reminds all pet owners to keep up with the flea and tick preventatives.

“It is not too cold for fleas yet,” said Hotop. “Especially in the fall, you get a rush of flea cases because you get more humidity with the moisture and that seems to bring the fleas out.”

Hotop says seeing a dog occasionally itch itself if fairly natural, but if the itching is happening a lot that there is a good chance the animal has fleas.