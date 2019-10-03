2020/2021 Great Bend football schedule released

Last week, classifications for the 2020-2021 football seasons were released by the Kansas State High School Activities Association. Wednesday, Athletic Directors from across the state met in Salina to craft football schedules for the next two years.

That included GBHS Athletic Director Dave Meter who along with Head Coach Erin Beck were able to formulate the Panthers schedule for the next two years. Great Bend will play as a 4A school for the next two seasons which means some new opponents will be part of the schedule for the next two years.

2020/2021 GBHS Schedule (H/A shown for 2020)

@ Maize South

Hays

@ McPherson

Kapaun Mt. Carmel

@ Dodge City

Liberal

Goddard Eisenhower

@ Garden City