Wednesday Sports Headlines

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State began the season with five running backs and coach Matt Campbell hoping that one would step forward and prove he could be the No. 1 guy. After four games, that hasn’t happened. Iowa State is ninth in the Big 12 in rushing yardage and last in rushing attempts. The Cyclones host TCU this weekend.

ATLANTA (AP) — Left-hander Dallas Keuchel has been named the Atlanta Braves’ starting pitcher against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the NL Division Series. The Cardinals have named right-hander Miles Mikolas as their Game 1 starter. Mikolas will be making his first postseason start.

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) — Division III school Grinnell College has canceled the remainder of its football season because of injuries that whittled its roster to just 28 players. The school says it will forfeit its final seven games, starting with Saturday’s contest against St. Norbert College. Grinnell says it has lost 11 of its 39 players for some if not all of the season. Grinnell lost its first three games by a combined score of 114-3.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Washington’s Juan Soto delivered a bases-loaded single that scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader to give the Nationals a 4-3 comeback victory over the Brewers in the NL wild-card game. After Hader loaded the bases by hitting one batter, walking another and allowing a bloop single, Soto took a 96 mph fastball to right, and the ball skipped under outfielder Trent Grisham’s glove.

OAKLAND (AP) _ Sean Manaea will start Wednesday’s AL wild-card game for the Oakland Athletics against the Tampa Bay Rays just more than a year removed from shoulder surgery. Manaea returned from injury later than he had hoped but immediately found a groove. He went 4-0 with 1.21 ERA in five September starts following the operation last September. Rays right-hander Charlie Morton is set to start for Tampa Bay,

NEW YORK (AP) _ Mets slugger Pete Alonso visited the National September 11 Memorial & Museum to donate the custom first-responder cleats and baseball bat he used in a game on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Alonso coordinated the production of customized spikes for each of his teammates, doing so without telling Major League Baseball after the league rejected his proposal to wear first-responder hats.

Final Washington 4 Milwaukee 3

Final Connecticut 99 Washington 87