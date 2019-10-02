U.S. AG meets with law enforcement officials from across Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Senator Jerry Moran hosted US Attorney General William Barr in Kansas Wednesday to meet with state and local law enforcement and see firsthand the collaboration taking place to support our law enforcement and keep communities safe.

According to the Senator, their first stop was at the Kansas Intelligence Fusion Center in Topeka, “a joint endeavor to generate intelligence analysis critical for homeland security policy and relevant threat warning in order to protect life, liberty and property in Kansas and the Great Plains region.”

Moran and Barr also met with the U.S. Attorney’s office in Wichita to discuss federal resources to fight and prosecute crime, toured the KBI’s Forensic Science Center and participated in a roundtable discuss with law enforcement officials from across the state.