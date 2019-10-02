Thursday Weather

Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 63. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. East southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.