Thursday Weather

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 63. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. East southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.