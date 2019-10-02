The U.S. Air Force Academy Band’s “Falconaires” jazz ensemble to perform at Barton

Story courtesy of the United States Air Force

The United States Air Force Academy Band’s “Falconaires” jazz ensemble from Colorado Springs will perform a free concert at 7 p.m., Oct. 12 in the Fine Arts Auditorium.

The evening will feature an eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary jazz repertoire that celebrates our national heritage. The concert is free and open to the public. Free tickets are available at the Great Bend Tribune office 2012 Forest Avenue, at the Barton Fine and Performing Arts office in the Fine Arts Building or online at eventbrite.com.

Under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Daniel L. Price, the United States Air Force Academy Band proudly represents the Air Force Academy and its mission to educate, train, and inspire men and women to become officers of character, motivated to lead the United States Air Force in service to the United States. One of nine performing ensembles within the Academy Band, the Falconaires jazz ensemble is comprised of 18 professional active-duty airman musicians. A driving force in the jazz world, the Falconaires play a major role in cultivating our national heritage through America’s only indigenous musical genre-jazz. The Falconaires support the Academy Band’s mission to advance the United States Air Force Academy and the Global Air Force Missions by providing professional music products and services for official military, recruiting and community relations events worldwide.

For over 60 years, the Academy Band has used the power of music to honor America’s heroes, inspire Air Force personnel and the nation they serve, produce innovative musical programs and products, and communicate Air Force excellence to millions around the world.