Sheriff: Kansas teen caught after running from home burglary

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division was attempting to make contact with a suspect in a recent burglary in the 6200 block of SE Stanley Road, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer. The suspect, Tyson J. Smith, 19, of Topeka, fled as detectives approached the residence.

After a brief search, detectives were able to locate Smith in a tree line and negotiate with him to turn himself in. He was arrested for Felony Theft, Burglary, and Criminal Damage to Property. A 2004Triumph motorcycle that was previously reported stolen was recovered at the scene.