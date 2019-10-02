Sheriff: Kansas man arrested for alleged knife attack on woman

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a knife attack and have made an arrest.

Just after 7a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 6800 block of SW Glengate Lane on the report of a stabbing, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

Deputies arrived to find a woman with minor injuries who refused medical treatment. The victim reported that she was cut on the arm with a knife by a male acquaintance who was not at the residence. She reported that the battery actually occurred Tuesday between the hours of 11pm and midnight.

Late Wednesday morning, deputies were able to locate the suspect identified as Joe E. Fish at a residence in the 2200 block of SE Pennsylvania.

He is being held on requested charges of Reckless Aggravated Battery, according to Stallbaumer.

.