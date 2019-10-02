Sen. Moran to host Attorney General William Barr in Wichita

What: U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced that he will host United States Attorney General William P. Barr at Wichita State University tomorrow, October 2. In Wichita, Sen. Moran will host AG Barr at the United States Attorney’s Office and for tours of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ National Integrated Ballistic Information Network and the Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC), both located at Wichita State University. Following the tours, AG Barr will participate in a roundtable with state and local law enforcement.

When: Wednesday, October 2

12:45 p.m. – Press with cameras or gear must be in place for security sweep

2:10 p.m. – Press without gear must be in place

2:30 p.m. – Roundtable event with state and local law enforcement

Where: Wichita State University Law Enforcement Center

Room 337

4310 19th Street

Wichita, KS 67208