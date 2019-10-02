Report: Slight decrease in FTE enrollment at Kan. public higher ed institutions

TOPEKA- Preliminary figures released Wednesday by the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) show a slight decrease at state universities and systemwide in full-time equivalency (FTE) enrollment of students at public higher education institutions in Kansas. The total headcount of students increased slightly at state universities and decreased slightly systemwide.

“We know that jobs with family sustaining wages increasingly require some level of education beyond high school,” said KBOR President and CEO Blake Flanders. “Last year, the Regents, in partnership with the Legislature and Governor, increased access for Kansans by holding state university tuition flat. To ensure continued accessibility the Board will remain focused on affordability. We look forward to working with the Governor and the Legislature in continuing this focus on adequate state investment in our postsecondary system.”

Across the six state universities, there was a decrease of 726 FTE students (-0.98 percent) compared to the preliminary census day count in 2018. Increased enrollment was seen at Fort Hays State University (89 FTE students; 0.94 percent) and Wichita State University (112 FTE students; 0.99 percent).

Emporia State University saw a decrease in the enrollments (77 FTE students; -1.71 percent), as did Kansas State Universityi (564 FTE students; -3.00 percent), Pittsburg State University (144 FTE students; -2.40 percent), and the University of Kansasii (142 FTE students; -0.59 percent). Washburn Universityiii, the state’s municipal university, also had decreased enrollment (221 FTE students; -4.48 percent).

In the two-year sector, enrollment was down across the state’s 19 community colleges with a reported decrease of 1,164 FTE students (-2.79 percent). Enrollment increased across the state’s technical colleges, where an additional 165 FTE students (2.86 percent) are enrolled this fall compared to the preliminary census day count in 2018.

Click here to view preliminary fall enrollment summaries in both FTE and headcount for each public higher education institution in Kansas. Enrollment numbers may also be accessed at stats.kansasregents.org.

Full-time equivalency is calculated by dividing the total number of undergraduate credit hours taken in a semester by 15 and graduate credit hours by 12.