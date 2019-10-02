Police searching for Kan. suspect for fatal shooting outside birthday party

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead and asking the public for help in locating 42-year-old David Pressley.

Pressley currently has a Kansas Department of Corrections Arrest and Detain order and investigators are wanting to speak to him in reference to Sunday’s criminal homicide in the parking lot of Magoos Bar and Grill in the 2300 block of South Oliver, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting call outside the bar, according to officer Kevin Wheeler. Upon arrival, officers located the scene of a shooting, but no victim was located.

Shortly after, the victim identified as 29-year-old Demario Cooks of Wichita arrived by private vehicle at an area hospital with critical injuries and later died, according to Police Captain Brent Allred.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the Cooks was inside the bar attending a birthday party, and a disturbance occurred between several other men. They moved into the parking lot, and multiple shots were fired, striking the victim.

If you know the whereabouts of Pressley, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Investigators have identified one individual who was at the scene. Police located him at a residence in the 1100 Block of North Pershing in Wichita, according to Allred. He had a gunshot wound to his arm and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Police investigators are working to contact others who were at the scene.

This was not a random incident. It the 22nd criminal homicide in Wichita in 2019, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to contact police.

