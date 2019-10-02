Police arrest 2, recover 19 Macbooks taken during burglary in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have arrested two suspects.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an audible alarm at Best Buy in the 2100 block of North Rock Road in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers observed evidence of a burglary that occurred and multiple Apple Macbooks being stolen.

Approximately an hour later, officers were checking the area of the burglary and observed a vehicle with a passenger whose description matched the description of a suspect involved in the burglary.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver refused to stop, accelerated and fled from police. A vehicle pursuit ensued and ended in the 4400 block of South Rock Road. with the assistance of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrested 19-year-old Davon Crumity of Houston, TX on charges of burglary and theft and a 17-year-old boy from Houston, TX on charges of burglary, flee and elude and other traffic charges.

Inside the vehicle, officers located 19 Apple Macbook Air laptops.