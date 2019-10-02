Kan. woman convicted in scam targeting homeowners facing foreclosure

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal jury found a Kansas woman guilty of taking part in a scheme to swindle homeowners facing foreclosure with false promises to help them save their homes, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Sara Cordry, 69, Overland Park, Kan., was convicted on one count of conspiracy, one count of mail fraud and six counts of wire fraud.

During trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Cordry conspired with co-defendants to take money from victims by fraudulently promising to lower their interest rates, lower their monthly payments. and help them obtain loan modifications.

Investigators identified more than 500 victims in 24 states who suffered a total loss of more than $1 million due to the scheme.

Co-defendants include Tyler Korn, 30, St. Ann, Mo., who was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison, Ruby Price, 74, Bonner Springs, Kan., who is awaiting sentencing and Amjad Daud, 35, Lutz, Fla., who failed to appear at court hearings. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Cordry’s sentencing is set for Jan. 9, 2020. She could face up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine up to $1 million on each count.