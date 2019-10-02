Just in Time Remodeling celebrates new shop & new merger

BUSINESS NEWS

Just in Time Remodeling, based in Great Bend, recently hosted a Chamber Ribbon Cutting to celebrate two milestones in their business.

In addition to moving into a new shop space at 5000 8th Street, the locally owned construction company also announced that they will be joining forces with Chad Leiker of Leiker Renovation to expand their services in Central Kansas.

“It’s been a big year for our team, and so many exciting changes have happened in just the last few months,” said Rachel Mawhirter, co-owner of Just in Time Remodeling. “We’ve been admiring Chad’s work from afar for years, so to be able to team up and gain his many years of experience will be a huge asset to our customers.”

Just in Time Remodeling was founded in 2017 by Justin and Rachel Mawhirter. Starting with interior remodeling for kitchens and bathrooms, Justin worked independently for quite some time until the business had grown enough to sustain additional team members.

“Since January of this year, we’ve grown from two employees to seven employees, and bringing Chad into the team will take us up to eight on our crew,” said Justin Mawhirter. “We have been really fortunate to build the team that we have, and every single one of our guys is knowledgeable and hard working.”

Leiker Renovation has been owned and operated by Chad Leiker for nearly fifteen years in the Great Bend area. Leiker says that teaming up with Justin and his crew

was a no-brainer.

“Justin and I have gotten to know each other well since he started his business, and we are often bidding the same projects,” says Leiker. “Teaming up to share our expertise, our tools and equipment, and our overhead expenses only helps us better serve the customers we work with and keep the projects as affordable as possible.”

In addition to expanding their team, Just in Time Remodeling has also expanded their services and the communities they travel to. Just in Time Remodeling also offers custom tile showers, flooring installation, siding and windows, entry doors, interior finish work, and more. For major remodeling projects, the team quotes

projects within a 30-mile radius of Great Bend. For exterior upgrades such as siding, windows, and doors they can travel even further to accommodate their customers.

“God has really blessed both of these businesses, and we are excited to start teaming up and improve the way we do things with a more streamlined approach,” says Rachel Mawhirter. “Customers can still contact either Chad or Justin, whoever they feel more comfortable with. Both will handle sales and operational leadership, and

we plan to take our time making this a smooth transition for everyone involved.”