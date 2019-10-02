Giving students an idea of what manufacturing looks like in Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

National Manufacturing Day started in 2012 on the first Friday in October to address common misperceptions about manufacturing and how potential employees can get involved within the industry.

Great Bend will be hosting their first ever Manufacturing Day Friday, Oct. 4 with students from Great Bend High School getting to explore local manufacturing companies. The tour will end at Fuller Industries where CEO Mark Chalfant says the company needs a variety of workers.

“Some high school students will want to go on to college and some will not,” said Chalfant. “We want to demonstrate what jobs are available right upon graduation, after a two-year degree, and a four-year degree.”

Students will also tour Great Bend Industries and Eldridge Fencing. The day will show students what manufacturing looks like today and what careers are available.

“We will do an hour-long tour and we are planning on about 100 students,” Chalfant said. “We will break them up into four different groups to see the different product areas of Fuller. The internal expert of those departments will be telling the students what goes on.”

Students will be able to view the brush, chemical, plastics, and the mops divisions at Fuller.

Chalfant says in Kansas there are roughly 3,100 manufacturers with most companies at 50 employees or less. Fuller has a staff at approximately 130 employees.

Fuller will also be hosting a Chamber of Commerce after hours get-together Friday, Oct. 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m open to the public. Guests will be introduced to modern manufacturing, receive tours, and served food and drinks.