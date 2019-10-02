Garden City shuts out Panthers 3-0

After the two teams battled to a 0-0 tie in the first half, Garden City poured in on the second to beat the Great Bend Panthers 3-0 in a Western Athletic Conference soccer match at Cavanaugh Field.

The Buffaloes scored the first goal of the match with 34:12 left to take a 1-0 lead, then put the game away with two goals within a minute of each other at round the 22-minute mark to hand Great Bend their second straight loss at home.

Garden City improved to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in WAC action while the Panthers fell to 5-5 overall and 2-3 in league play.

Great Bend returns to action next Monday when they travel to Wichita to face Independent High School.